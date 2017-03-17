Ashley Graham Sometimes Thinks She's the "Fattest Woman Alive"

While curvy supermodel Ashley Graham continues to inspire people with her positive body image, like many people, she has had some moments of self-doubt.

The 29-year-old, 5'9", size 16 trailblazer, who last year became the first curvy model to grace the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and Maxim, talked about her struggles this week at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th Anniversary Benefit, where she was honored.

"This confidence is not something that happens overnight. I have been working on it for a long time," she said, according to Page Six. "You can eat a whole bowl of pasta and then you can go and do a lingerie shoot the next day, and I say to myself, 'What the hell was I thinking?' I am just like any other woman and I think I am the 'fattest woman alive'—but it is really about how you handle your situation."