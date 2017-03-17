If You Want Chrissy Teigen's Airport Outfit, You'll Need $13,500

Chrissy Teigen, Airport Style

AKM-GSI

Chrissy Teigen is flying in style. 

In the mere mortal world, fashion and the airport typically don't go hand in hand, but when you're a model, the runway is, well, you're runway. Exhibit A: Chrissy Teigen at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday. 

The television personality arrived with her Oscar-winning husband, John Legend, and their 11-month-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, ready to take flight. 

As for Teigen's standout ensemble, she sported a striped long-sleeved cardigan by Gucci with a crystal-embellished Bengal tiger and the phrase "Blind for Love" embroidered on the back. 

Chrissy Teigen, Airport Style

AKM-GSI

The cotton-blend sweater retails for a cool $6,000 and matches with a pair of red-striped beige Gucci ankle pants for $1,100

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model finished off the comfy look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi black heeled sandals ($815), a pair of yellow gold aviator sandals by Linda Farrow ($1,105). 

The pièce de résistance is her Céline mini belt bag. The python model, which Teigen appears to be wearing in a different color, is available in red for $4,500

Like Coco Chanel reportedly said, "The best things in life are free. The second-best things are very, very expensive."

