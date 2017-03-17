There's a new kick-butt woman in the world of Marvel TV shows and movies—you have the latest Netflix superhero series Iron Fist to thank for that.

The fourth in Netflix's Marvel shows, Iron Fist introduces viewers to Danny Rand (Finn Jones), a billionaire expert martial artist who has been missing for years, but when he returns he has the ability to call upon the fiery Iron Fist (hence the name). And he's not fighting alone: Colleen Wing, played by Game of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens veteran Jessica Henwick, is by his side, kicking ass in her own right.