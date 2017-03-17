Henry Cavill Accepts Mission: Impossible 6 Role on Instagram, Tells Director: "Only If I Get to Fly for Real"

Henry Cavill, Comic-Con 2016

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Image

It's casting 2.0!

A week after Variety reported Henry Cavill was set to join the cast of Mission: Impossible 6, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the news via some public Instagram banter with the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Man of Steel actor.

"Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure," McQuarrie wrote, alongside a photo of himself hiking on a mountain overlooking a river, wearing a black puffer coat and dark shades.

"I'll never understand how you can always have so much going on, yet maintain perfect hair. Kudos," a fan wrote.

"How can I say no to a man with such perfect hair....." Cavill replied.

"@henrycavill excellent. Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?" McQuarrie asked.

"Only if I get to fly for real," the actor replied.

"I do believe I specified practical stunts. You in?" McQuarrie asked.

"Oh ok.....I'm in!" Cavill said.

"Outstanding. Welcome aboard. Your social media account will self destruct in 5 seconds," the director said.

McQuarrie and Cavill did not offer details about the new role. Variety said the actor is to play a right hand to the head of main star Tom Cruise's character's spy unit. The outlet also said Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Jeremy Renner are also expected to return.

Mission: Impossible 6 is set for release in 2018.

