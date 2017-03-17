Albert L. Ortega/Getty Image
It's casting 2.0!
A week after Variety reported Henry Cavill was set to join the cast of Mission: Impossible 6, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the news via some public Instagram banter with the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Man of Steel actor.
"Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure," McQuarrie wrote, alongside a photo of himself hiking on a mountain overlooking a river, wearing a black puffer coat and dark shades.
"I'll never understand how you can always have so much going on, yet maintain perfect hair. Kudos," a fan wrote.
"How can I say no to a man with such perfect hair....." Cavill replied.
"@henrycavill excellent. Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?" McQuarrie asked.
"Only if I get to fly for real," the actor replied.
"I do believe I specified practical stunts. You in?" McQuarrie asked.
"Oh ok.....I'm in!" Cavill said.
"Outstanding. Welcome aboard. Your social media account will self destruct in 5 seconds," the director said.
McQuarrie and Cavill did not offer details about the new role. Variety said the actor is to play a right hand to the head of main star Tom Cruise's character's spy unit. The outlet also said Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Jeremy Renner are also expected to return.
Mission: Impossible 6 is set for release in 2018.