Amanda Seyfried Steps Out After Her Secret Wedding

Amanda Seyfried is breezing into marriage and motherhood.
As the first-time mom-to-be faces the final months of her pregnancy, the actress stepped out for a walk on Tuesday in Santa Monica in a carefree ensemble of shorts, a gray shirt, sandals and sunnies.
While there's nothing particularly noteworthy about the spotting, the appearance marks the first time she was photographed by paparazzi as a married lady.
Her fiancé, Thomas Sadoski, revealed on The Late Late Show that they secretly wed on Sunday.
"We eloped," the actor announced Thursday, showing off his wedding band. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing…We had a great day. It was perfect."
According to the newly married star, they wrote their own vows and brough Seyfried's dog, Finn, along for the very small ceremony.
"Listen, she's the person I love, admire, respect most in the world," Sadoski gushed of his bride.
Now that they've exchanged vows, the two stars can focus on preparing for the arrival of their first child together.
"I'm ready to go. I'm ready to meet the kid," Seyfried told E!'s Marc Malkin in early March.
As for diaper duty, the dad-to-be has already accepted his responsibility.
"She gets the singing. I do the diaper changing," he quipped. "She does all the weaving and the sewing. I clean up the poop."