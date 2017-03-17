Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making temperatures rise in Miami!

The new couple was spotted leaving a romantic dinner at Casa Tua, where the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress stunned in a tight mini white dress. She paired her sexy look with a bold red lip and high heels. The former baseballer looked handsome in a pair of khakis and a navy blue sweater. He kept his look comfortable with a pair of navy blue sneakers.

J.Lo and A-Rod's new romance escalated quickly, and since their getaway trip to an exclusive club in the Bahamas, they haven't left each other's sides.