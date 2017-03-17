Why does Liam Payne love Cheryl Cole? It's the little things.

For the first time ever, the One Direction singer has opened up about his private romance with the British pop star in the U.K.'s Rollacoaster magazine. "This is the thing: In a non-cliché way, it's weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream...Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world, and she's absolutely amazing," he said, according to excerpts published in The Sun Thursday. "She's been my dream girl since I was younger. She's so ace."

Payne wasn't exaggerating when he said he's been pining for Cole for years.

He began dating the 33-year-old singer in 2016, though they first met when he competed on The X Factor in 2010 with his future 1D bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. The pair made their red carpet debut last year at the Global Gift Gala in Paris.