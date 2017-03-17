Kate Middleton is standing by her man—literally and figuratively.

Though a source told E! News Thursday that the Duchess of Cambridge is "disappointed" in Prince William's behavior during his recent boys-only ski trip in Verbier, the royal couple made a public appearance in London Friday to honor soldiers from the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day. Middleton, dressed in emerald green, was handed a shamrock, Ireland's national emblem.

Kate was dressed in a custom double-breasted Catherine Walker coat, which featured a black velvet trim on the collar, cuffs and pocket flaps. She accessorized her look with a shamrock pin.

Later in the afternoon, William, 34, and Kate, 35, will travel to Paris for an official two-day visit. Their Royal Highnesses' visit comes at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.