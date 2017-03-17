It hasn't been an easy road for Sheree Whitfield and her ex-husband Bob.

Over the years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we've watched them argue over child support, throw bottles of water on each other out of anger, and eventually go to court over his refusal to pay said child support. When Sheree returned to the series last season after three seasons away, a more contrite Bob came crawling back, hoping to win his way back into her heart, and it seemed as though she might be willing to take him back.

But as the gang's trip to Maui has shown these past few weeks, there is still plenty of hurt lingering in Sheree's heart. And for good reason, with that talk of abuse last week. The "will they or won't they" finally comes to a head in Sunday's episode and, as this exclusive sneak peek proves, it's a tear-jerker moment.