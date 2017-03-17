Bravo
It hasn't been an easy road for Sheree Whitfield and her ex-husband Bob.
Over the years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we've watched them argue over child support, throw bottles of water on each other out of anger, and eventually go to court over his refusal to pay said child support. When Sheree returned to the series last season after three seasons away, a more contrite Bob came crawling back, hoping to win his way back into her heart, and it seemed as though she might be willing to take him back.
But as the gang's trip to Maui has shown these past few weeks, there is still plenty of hurt lingering in Sheree's heart. And for good reason, with that talk of abuse last week. The "will they or won't they" finally comes to a head in Sunday's episode and, as this exclusive sneak peek proves, it's a tear-jerker moment.
"I want you to have some remorse for what the f--k you did. That's what I want you to have," Sheree tells Bob before bursting into tears. "You just came back like you were there the day before. And that hurt me, Bob. Hurt my kids." As she continues to speak her peace, one gets the sense that this is the first time Sheree's been this honest about how much he hurt her. It's a real punch to the gut.
As usual, Bob doesn't have much to say, leading Sheree to finally end this dance they've been doing for good. "I've been content with it for 10 years," she tells him. "You haven't done anything in 10 years since we separated." And that, as they say, is that.
Elsewhere in the episode, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker decide to bring everyone together for a roast of Peter Thomas, just as he and Cynthia Bailey come to terms with the end of their marriage. Meanwhile, Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks' newfound friendship is put to the test as Kenya hosts a party that has Phaedra feeling seasick on dry land. Oh boy.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
