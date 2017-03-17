Robin of Locksley, you've got some explaining to do.
In what's becoming one of the greatest "be careful what you wish for" parables in Once Upon a Time's history, it's becoming abundantly clear that the man Regina (Lana Parrilla) brought back with her from the wish realm is nothing like her true love, Robin Hood (Sean Maguire). Sure, he may look identical to the fallen hero, but what with the stealing of hearts from Regina's tomb last week and his suspicious behavior in this sneak peek of Sunday's new episode, exclusive to E! News, Regina might want to look into finding a way to send this guy back from where he came.
Where's Aladdin's genie lamp when a girl needs it?!
ABC
While it's unclear what exactly this Robin of Locksley is up to, his reluctance to let Regina anywhere that box of potions he's hiding in the woods doesn't exactly inspire hope for the best, despite his promise to let her help him adjust to this new world later that evening. And then there's the small matter of his mention in the episode's official logline: "Meanwhile, Robin proves willing to ally himself with anyone offering the possibility of escape from Regina and Storybrooke."
Regina, you in danger, girl.
Elsewhere in the episode, Gideon (Giles Matthey) resumes his mission to kill Emma (Jennifer Morrison) and become the Savior, forcing Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) to step in to ensure that the use of dark magic doesn't poison his son in the same way it did him, while Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) gathers the courage to come clean to Emma, just as she discovers that he's been keeping a secret. And in a flashback to Fairy Tale Land, the legendary folk hero Beowulf (guest star Torstein Bjørklund) sets his sights on Rumplestiltskin after the Dark One uses his powers to defeat the ogres and win the war for humanity.
What do you think Robin has up his sleeve—or in that box, rather? Share your theories in the comments below!
Once Upon a Time airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.