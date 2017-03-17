Robin of Locksley, you've got some explaining to do.

In what's becoming one of the greatest "be careful what you wish for" parables in Once Upon a Time's history, it's becoming abundantly clear that the man Regina (Lana Parrilla) brought back with her from the wish realm is nothing like her true love, Robin Hood (Sean Maguire). Sure, he may look identical to the fallen hero, but what with the stealing of hearts from Regina's tomb last week and his suspicious behavior in this sneak peek of Sunday's new episode, exclusive to E! News, Regina might want to look into finding a way to send this guy back from where he came.

Where's Aladdin's genie lamp when a girl needs it?!