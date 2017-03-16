If you ask George Clooney's closest friends, the Oscar winner is going to be one impressive father.

As the countdown continues for the Hollywood actor and his wife Amal Clooney to welcome twins, two of the pair's closest friends are sharing their excitement about the family news.

"I'm very excited. Obviously we're friends of parenthood. I think it's incredible for George and it really took Amal, I think," Cindy Crawford shared with E! News exclusively at Umami Burger in Santa Monica, Calif. "She's just so amazing and they're just so happy. It just seemed like a natural next step."

Cindy also recalled the moment when George introduced his leading lady to friends including Rande Gerber.

Soon after the meeting, Rande predicted that they would ultimately say "I Do" and welcome a child.