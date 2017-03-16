David M. Benett/Getty Images
If you ask George Clooney's closest friends, the Oscar winner is going to be one impressive father.
As the countdown continues for the Hollywood actor and his wife Amal Clooney to welcome twins, two of the pair's closest friends are sharing their excitement about the family news.
"I'm very excited. Obviously we're friends of parenthood. I think it's incredible for George and it really took Amal, I think," Cindy Crawford shared with E! News exclusively at Umami Burger in Santa Monica, Calif. "She's just so amazing and they're just so happy. It just seemed like a natural next step."
Cindy also recalled the moment when George introduced his leading lady to friends including Rande Gerber.
Soon after the meeting, Rande predicted that they would ultimately say "I Do" and welcome a child.
"It was like all of a sudden he might get married and he might have a family," Cindy continued. "It's incredible. We are very excited for them."
Both Cindy and husband Rande have been close with the couple for several years. In fact, they were one of the few famous friends to score an invite to George and Amal's romantic wedding.
With two children of their own, is it possible that Cindy and Rande could be giving the parents-to-be some tips such as diaper training?
"I'm not sure he'll be changing diapers," Rande shared with E! News. Cindy later cracked, "By the way, you don't know how to do diapers."
Families aside, there was another reason to celebrate at Umami Burger Thursday night.
Cindy debuted her new Casa Burger while Rande introduced his new Spicy Margarita with Casamigos Tequila.
Both are available at participating Umami Burger locations nationwide from March 17 to May 12, 2017, with $1 from the sale of each burger and cocktail benefitting American Family Children's Hospital.