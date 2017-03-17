Iron Fist, the latest dark and dramatic collab between Netflix and Marvel, has been called a lot of things over the past few weeks.

Vanity Fair calls it "a mess." "Frustrating and ferociously boring," says Variety. GQ says it's Netflix's first big "superhero flop," and USA Today says it's a "super-fail." According to THR, it "feels like a step backward on every level."

One of the nicest critiques we could find is that it's "mostly just entirely unremarkable," according to Digital Spy.

Those are some seriously cruel reviews, the likes of which Netflix has rarely seen, especially when it comes to its Marvel originals. But are they deserved?