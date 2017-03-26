My social media feeds are filled with beautiful faces.

From my gorgeous friends (shameless plug) to celebrities like Kylie Jenner and makeup pro Shayla Mitchell, I am constantly seeing flawless faces. However, after filters, apps like Facetune, good lighting and carefully thought-out angles, it's not exactly effortless. Thus, it has set a very high standard for modern beauty that's seemingly void of blemishes and imperfections.

After watching women "beat their faces" every morning, I wondered, "If I put more effort into my appearance, would I experience a boost in confidence?" (Think: the feeling you have when you walk out of the hair salon.) I love getting glam on the weekends, but on a day-to-day, I stick with tinted moisturizer, light foundation, mascara and bronzer (sometimes, I even go makeup free).

But, what if I woke up and spent the time to get camera-ready? Kylie does it every day to the delight for her millions of followers. Her beauty regime been so impactful that she's created a business around it; Kylie Cosmetics products sell out in mere minutes. The question is: Is her look achievable for someone without a glam squad on call? There was only one way to find out.