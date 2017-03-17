Leave it to Sarah Michelle Gellar to set the spring décor standard.

The actress-turned-baker invited High Fashion Home to the Foodstirs office for a total makeover. The baking company, which specializes in family-friendly treats, needed a meeting place that properly conveyed their fun-loving outlook. The result: a colorful yet blissful display, just in time for spring! The designers went with white walls and matching white dining chairs, which gave the room an airy, calming feel. The turquoise and pink accents provide springtime shine, while the gold details elevate the décor—trés chic!

Although this room is part of an office, the look is perfect for a dining room, as well. Most people work at the dining room tables anyway, right? Just swap the TV for a pretty painting, set the table and you're ready for the perfect dinner party.