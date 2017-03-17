Sarah Michelle Gellar's Office Décor Just Put Our Dining Rooms to Shame

Leave it to Sarah Michelle Gellar to set the spring décor standard.

The actress-turned-baker invited High Fashion Home to the Foodstirs office for a total makeover. The baking company, which specializes in family-friendly treats, needed a meeting place that properly conveyed their fun-loving outlook. The result: a colorful yet blissful display, just in time for spring! The designers went with white walls and matching white dining chairs, which gave the room an airy, calming feel. The turquoise and pink accents provide springtime shine, while the gold details elevate the décor—trés chic! 

Although this room is part of an office, the look is perfect for a dining room, as well. Most people work at the dining room tables anyway, right? Just swap the TV for a pretty painting, set the table and you're ready for the perfect dinner party. 

It's almost time for spring cleaning, so out with the old and in with the new. Try Sarah Michelle's look for less with help from the below! 

ESC: Home Market

Ikea Stockholm Rug, $199; The Life and Love of the Sea, by Lewis Blackwell, $36.87; Asterisk Decorative Wall Sculpture Gold, $7.99; Crate & Barrel Recycled Glass Vases, $29.95; Luisaviaroma Hay Kaliedo XL Tray, $56; High Fashion Home Dexter Side Chair, Gold, $299

Get to it! 

