Tarek El Moussa Offers Powerful Message of Hope After Battling Injury and Cancer

Tarek El Moussa has undoubtedly had a rollercoaster year.

The HGTV star posted a heartfelt message about his highs and lows lately on Instagram and opened about how his struggle to regain his health after a cancer battle.

"I thought I would share this with everyone…to truly understand how absolutely sick I was," he said alongside a photo of himself during his most difficult times fighting the illness.

"This took a major toll on my physical and mental health. I know many of my fans have had similar struggles and can relate. The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived. I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day."

The father of two added, "This is from hurting my back after battling 2 cancers…I had a 60-pound weight swing from my illnesses. I'm proud to say that I didn't quit and I'm in the best shape of my life!!"

Tarek had a final message of hope for his fans and followers who also find themselves going through a dark time.

"For everyone struggling right now from any situation, remember, keep your head up and don't quit! There is a light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!"

Tarek is currently co-parenting with his ex, Christina El Moussa, and the two are still filming for upcoming seasons of their hit reality show Flip or Flop.

