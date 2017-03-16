Maksim Chmerkovskiy cannot get enough of the world of parenting.
Close to two months after welcoming his first child with Peta Murgatroyd, the Dancing With the Stars pro has completely embraced his new role as father to a baby boy. At the same time, he's already thinking about expanding the family.
"F--k yah. Yes, I would like to have as many kids as Peta decides to pop out," Maks shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating Swiffer's 18th birthday. "I think we're going to have as many kids as we can ourselves and just adopt a couple of kids. I just want a big family."
He continued, "I feel like the best part of having a child is you get to influence a brand-new human. If you're going to complain about some of the things happening in the world nowadays, you need to look at the generation that you are raising and say okay, the best way to change or to alter or to upgrade this world is to instill things in your children that you want them to have as adults and push that out."
While Maks and Peta are busy gearing up for Monday night's season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, the pair continues to make their baby boy the ultimate priority. In fact, they won't even miss one of their son's biggest milestones.
"He farted a couple of times. It was super cute. The first time he yawned I thought I was going to lose my mind," Maks shared in New York City. "The first time he giggled I needed to walk away and reset, come back, because I was like, ‘This was the best thing that has ever happened to me.' Everything first that he does is amazing."
And while mom and dad get used to having a baby at home, they're realizing that things can get a little messy. Fortunately, Swiffer products have been helpful for the couple who need a quick cleaning tool in between DWTS rehearsals.
"The last couple of months have been a crash course in adulting so I'm taking all the advice and the product is at the center of our household," Maks shared. "Things happen with kids…and this is a perfect product for that."
Ultimately, credit needs to be given to both mom and dad who have managed to balance the world of dancing and parenting with flying colors.
"I miss her now. She misses me the second I get to the airport. Sharing a child is an incredible opportunity to figure out who you are as a person and we are settling into our roles as parents I think the right way," he shared with E! News. "We're just going to rely on one another and rely on our love, our unity and the sky is the limit."