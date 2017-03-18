Saturday Savings: Alicia Keys' Rad Necklace Is Up for Grabs (Because It's on Sale)

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Alicia Keys shut down Houston the other night, and it wasn't just because of her pipes.

The Voice judge wore an incredible, armor-like Dannijo bib necklace (which is on sale!) and layered it with a different Dannijo choker (not on sale) while on stage at her Texas concert—how epic does the combo look on her Instagram?

If there were ever a time to stock up on statement jewelry it's now (especially with festival season right around the corner and especially because this particular brand is loved by other celebs like Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift  and Lupita Nyong'o), so get a jump on the opportunity and add to cart before the piece is gone for good!

And if the moment slips away from you a.k.a. that exact accessory becomes sold out, take a scroll through the other discounted options we've rounded up for you below.

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

Shop the Look

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

Trina Turk Chain Bib Necklace, Was: $199, Now: $70

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

Fallon Carlyne Biker Choker, Was: $250, Now: $129

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

Lucky Brand Silver-Tone Mother-of-Pearl-Look Statement Necklace, Was: $69, Now: $42

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

Kendra Scott Giada Tapered Bib Necklace, Was: $395, Now: $237

Photos

These Under-$100 Heels Are Perfect for Spring

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

1928 Jewelry Gold-Tone Chain Link Bib Necklace, Was: $48, Now: $34

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

DANNIJO Ari Bib Necklace, Was: $745, Now: $300

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

Lord & Taylor Sterling Silver Box Chain Necklace, Was: $100, Now: $50

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

New York & Compnay Goldtone Bib Necklace, Was: $27, Now: $19

Photos

50 Shades of Sweaters—from Light to Darker

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

Chico's Ambrosia Bib Necklace, Was: $129, Now: $85

ESC: Alicia Keys DANNIJO necklace

Charlotte Russe Faceted Stone Statement Necklace, Was: $6, Now: $4

Now layer up!

