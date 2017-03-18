Alicia Keys shut down Houston the other night, and it wasn't just because of her pipes.

The Voice judge wore an incredible, armor-like Dannijo bib necklace (which is on sale!) and layered it with a different Dannijo choker (not on sale) while on stage at her Texas concert—how epic does the combo look on her Instagram?

If there were ever a time to stock up on statement jewelry it's now (especially with festival season right around the corner and especially because this particular brand is loved by other celebs like Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Lupita Nyong'o), so get a jump on the opportunity and add to cart before the piece is gone for good!

And if the moment slips away from you a.k.a. that exact accessory becomes sold out, take a scroll through the other discounted options we've rounded up for you below.