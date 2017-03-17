What birthday gift can you get for the Voice coach who has everything?

The answer, according to this fun clip exclusive to E! News, is you get the entire celeb cast of The Voice together for one big tribute video.

Adam Levine turns 38 years old (or 40, if you ask Blake Shelton) on Saturday, March 18, so his coworkers and costars got together to wish him a big Happy Birthday. Levine is constantly surrounded by the biggest stars in music and is one of those stars himself, but still, it's (probably) not every year that Céline Dion sings just for him.