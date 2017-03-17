What birthday gift can you get for the Voice coach who has everything?
The answer, according to this fun clip exclusive to E! News, is you get the entire celeb cast of The Voice together for one big tribute video.
Adam Levine turns 38 years old (or 40, if you ask Blake Shelton) on Saturday, March 18, so his coworkers and costars got together to wish him a big Happy Birthday. Levine is constantly surrounded by the biggest stars in music and is one of those stars himself, but still, it's (probably) not every year that Céline Dion sings just for him.
Of course, not all the wishes are totally kind. Alicia Keys refers to Adam as her "ancient" big brother, and Adam's BFF/frenemy Blake Shelton is joined by season 12 mentor Luke Bryan to remark that he didn't think his friend would live this long. He also declares Bryan "the country version" of Adam Levine, which could either be a great compliment or a terrible insult coming from Shelton.
Fellow coach Gwen Stefani and season 12 mentors John Legend and DJ Khaled also have nice messages for the Maroon 5 frontman. Press play above to hear them all!
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
