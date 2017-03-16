Sean ONeill, PacificCoastNews
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can't keep their hands to themselves as the two stroll through his hometown of Toronto.
The loved-up duo were spotted walking hand-in-hand and sneaking in kisses for one another as they reunited for a quick break in the middle of his sold-out tour.
Gomez donned a pale blue ankle-length coat while her beau kept warm in a puffer jacket and hat—and, like a true gentleman, kept his arm around the former Disney darling during their outing.
E! News previously reported that the two were seen at a screening of Get Out last night and that "The Hills" crooner even rented out the entire VIP section of the movie theater for them.
Earlier today, the relatively new couple was spotted grabbing a quick bite to eat at the Thompson diner inside of the Thompson Hotel.
In the wake of her trip to The Weeknd's hometown, Selena's Vogue magazine cover and interview were released for fans to pore over.
In the candid chat with the fashion bible, the 24-year-old opened up about why Instagram was more damaging than rewarding for her and why spending 90 days in a treatment facility was one of the most difficult times of her life.
"As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It's what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn't want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn't want to care about," she explained.
"I always end up feeling like s--t when I look at Instagram"
Gomez continued to share about her time at rehab, saying, "You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls, real people who couldn't give two s--ts about who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest things I've done, but it was the best thing I've done."