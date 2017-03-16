Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can't keep their hands to themselves as the two stroll through his hometown of Toronto.

The loved-up duo were spotted walking hand-in-hand and sneaking in kisses for one another as they reunited for a quick break in the middle of his sold-out tour.

Gomez donned a pale blue ankle-length coat while her beau kept warm in a puffer jacket and hat—and, like a true gentleman, kept his arm around the former Disney darling during their outing.