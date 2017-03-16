Rough day? Have no fear, Macklemore and his adorable daughter Sloane are here to get you out of your slump and lift your spirits.
For the last two years, the Grammy winner has been documenting his toddler's milestones and candid moments for the world to see on Instagram—and trust us, they don't disappoint.
From studio hangout sessions to world traveling, the singer has been making the most out of every minute with his little one while balancing his career.
So without further ado, let's review some of their most aw-inducing social media moments that you can't afford to miss…
Quality Time: What's better than a vacation? A vacation with your baby girl. The "Downtown" singer has been posting a ton from his getaway with his family and this snapshot of them enjoying a tropical sunset together is undoubtedly frame-worthy.
Double Vision: Macklemore wasted no time flat showing off his shnazzy striped pants and his daughter's matching pair—and we're here for it. The proud pop captioned the image, "Twining on a Sunday," which basically says it all.
Artsy Fartsy: There's nothing too high-brow for little Sloane to delve into, even at just two years old. The two enjoyed a day at the Botero Museum during a trip to Colombia and based on the sweet pic above, the two had a fun-filled day.
Cheerio Challenge: What does Macklemore do when his bundle of joy passes out in his arms for a mid-day snooze? Well, what any multitasking father does, of course—the Cheerio challenge! He posted a pic of him balancing 20 little loops on Sloane's forehead as she continued her REM cycle in peace. Impressive, much?
Show Time: There's no better pre-concert routine than getting in a ton of snuggle time with Sloane. Macklemore can't help but share all the photos of him hanging out with his daughter before hitting the stage of his sold-out shows, and this one takes the cake as it's clear she's doesn't want the playtime to end!
So there you have it, a quick review of why Macklemore and Sloane are one of the cutest father-daughter duos you need to follow!