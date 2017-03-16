Rough day? Have no fear, Macklemore and his adorable daughter Sloane are here to get you out of your slump and lift your spirits.

For the last two years, the Grammy winner has been documenting his toddler's milestones and candid moments for the world to see on Instagram—and trust us, they don't disappoint.

From studio hangout sessions to world traveling, the singer has been making the most out of every minute with his little one while balancing his career.

So without further ado, let's review some of their most aw-inducing social media moments that you can't afford to miss…