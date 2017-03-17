It's Friday again, which means it's time for your weekly street style recap!

Karolina Kurkova, along with Kendall Jenner and Kate Bosworth, are really digging this new denim trend. Don't ditch your unraveling hems just yet, but cuffed jeans are definitely on the rise a.k.a. you should invest in a pair before everyone's wearing them.

Wear them as you would any ol' pair, just keep in mind they're chopped a little higher than you're used to. So ankle boots or lace-up heels (footwear that takes up a little more leg) are ideal!