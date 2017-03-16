When he isn't working on his romantic life, he's usually busy creating music—he's magnificent at that, too.

Just last week, the singer, Pitbull and Camila Cabello debuted the Spanish version of their song, "Hey Ma."

"I think the universe works perfectly. I wasn't looking for a feature like this because you know, everyone is just working really hard. They called me like, ‘We want you on this song.' Of course, with no hesitations. Camila Cabello, she's great. Pitbull has always been great—he represents Latinos," Balvin said to E! News. "We did two versions, the Spanish and the English one. I can't wait for the English one because Spanish is my market. So for the English one, I want to see how people react to it."