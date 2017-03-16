Michael Jacobson
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander want to adopt more dogs, but they've resisted because of their busy schedules.
But that doesn't mean they won't do everything they can to help rescue dogs. The married-couple-to-be will host their third annual Grand Slam Adoption Event on Saturday at Public Field at Joker Merchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Not only does the event feature adoptable dogs, but proceeds from the day's various activities will benefit SPCA Florida and K9s for Warriors.
"We're adopting a dog from the SPCA Florida, and we are going to pay for its training to be part of the K9s for Warriors Organization," Upton told me earlier today. "So even though I won't be able to love that adopted dog, I know that the dog will do a lot of good in one veteran's family and life."
Upton, 24, and Verlander, 34, are already "parents" to dog Harley.
"This year we have a presenting partner, Link AKC, that's underwriting the entire event, so that all the proceeds from the event can go directly to charity," Upton said. "So the entire time with all of the fun stuff that we have—like the silent auction—100 percent of those proceeds will go to K9s for Warriors and SPCA Florida."
Upton's love of animals is so well known that she says photographers frequently make sure there are dogs on the set of her photo shoots. "I get so excited. And they say, 'Well, we figured that you'd be happy all day,'" she said. "I'm like, 'I'm always having fun, but you definitely have my number.'"
We joked about Upton appearing on the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue with some adoptable pooches. "I'm going to bring that up to them," Update laughed.
We also had a good laugh about her recent Instagram post of a Verlander Sports Illustrated cover from 2006 that Upton captioned, "Where is your bikini?" after the baseball star joked, "#tbt 2006 SI cover cuz I gotta remind Kate who was first."
Sooo...when are we going to see an SI Men's Swimsuit issue with a Speedo-clad Verlander on the cover?
"I would love that," Upton said. "I would love that."
And so would we.
The Grand Slam Adoption Event kicks off before the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins spring training game on March 18. For more information, go to grandslamadoption.com.