Woman Parodies BBC Interview Dad and Shows How a Mom Would Handle Kids Crashing Her Live Chat...Is That a Bomb??

When it comes to doing it all, sometimes the best man for a job is a woman.

Last week, Robert Kelly, an American professor in South Korea, was talking on the air to BBC News via Skype when his two kids stole the show by rushing into the room and crashing his live interview. He attempted to ignore the chaos and tried to coax his daughter Marion away, while his horrified wife burst into the room and swiftly ushered the kids out. The clip obviously went viral.

And with viral videos come parodies. The New Zealand-based satirical news and entertainment show Jono and Ben on Thursday featured a spoof video starring an actress playing the part of an interrupted working mom.

After her daughter appears by her side mid-interview, she continues to talk politics and invites the child to sit on her and offers her a bottle of milk. She also shakes a toy as a baby in a walker strolls by, then displays a pan containing a chicken she just roasted, steam-cleans a shirt, cleans a toilet bowl, ignores her seemingly helpless husband and...

"Oh my God, is that a bomb?" the interviewer asks, as a SWAT team member hands the woman a briefcase and a wire cutter.

BBC Interview Dad Parody, Jono and Ben

TV3

"Shout out to all the working women out there defusing bombs on a regular basis!" read a message posted on the show's Facebook page.

And speaking of awesome ladies, Kelly's oldest child, daughter Marion, 4, recently stole the show once again at a family press conference about their viral video, sucking on a lollipop and looking bored out of her mind.

Naturally, the Internet pronounced her its new leader.

Kelly attempted to explain his behavior in the viral video.

"We love our children very much and we are happy that our family blooper, our family error, on television brought so much laughter to so many people," he told reporters. "I had assumed that this would end any television pieces. That people would see this and assume it was just wildly unprofessional. No one would ever call me again."

