Prince William may be thinking twice before he enjoys another ski trip with the guys.
The royal family member received a few less than flattering headlines earlier this week when he was caught on video partying with friends at a nightclub in Switzerland.
Singing and "dad dancing" was included in the boys' trip that featured appearances from longtime mates Guy Pelly, Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade.
Ultimately, the Duke of Cambridge was absent from Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Britain's largest interfaith gathering attended by many members of the royal family.
According to a source, Kate Middleton is "disappointed" with her husband's behavior from the ski trip. At the same time, this will not break the couple apart in any significant way.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The trip to Switzerland was just a boys' weekend, according to our source, which on any other occasion isn't a big deal. While some of the females photographed near the guys may raise eyebrows, our insider assures fans that the couple will be fine.
Earlier today, Vanity Fair spoke to a source who believes that Kate wears the pants in the marriage. They went on to proclaim that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom is "less than pleased" with her husband's behavior.
"She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past," the source shared with the publication. "I imagine she'll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting."
Ultimately, both Prince William and Kate are expected to step foot in Paris on Friday. It marks the first time the future king has made an official visit to the city since Princess Diana passed.
The two-day trip will aim to strengthen relations between France and a post-Brexit Britain.
As of now, the schedule for the royal couple does not include a visit to The Flame of Liberty, a place which has become an unofficial mecca for thousands of Diana fans due to its location at the entrance of the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.