Prince William may be thinking twice before he enjoys another ski trip with the guys.

The royal family member received a few less than flattering headlines earlier this week when he was caught on video partying with friends at a nightclub in Switzerland.

Singing and "dad dancing" was included in the boys' trip that featured appearances from longtime mates Guy Pelly, Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade.

Ultimately, the Duke of Cambridge was absent from Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Britain's largest interfaith gathering attended by many members of the royal family.

According to a source, Kate Middleton is "disappointed" with her husband's behavior from the ski trip. At the same time, this will not break the couple apart in any significant way.