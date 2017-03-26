Welcome to the new normal.

In the weeks following Kim Kardashian's shocking robbery in Paris, safety and security was the top priority for the family in Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Between Kim's emotional recovery, Kendall Jenner's stalker trial and Kylie Jenner's burglary scare, mama Kris Jenner was on a mission to guarantee her children would be protected at all times, no matter what.

"Ever since Robert passed away, it's been a huge responsibility and a weight on my shoulders to know that I'm their only parent, and it's just on me," the 61-year-old explained, adding, "I think I'll finally relax when I feel like everybody's covered 24/7, and then I can breathe again. I just want them to feel safe. I don't even care about myself anymore. I swear to god, I just want them to be safe."

