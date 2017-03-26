Welcome to the new normal.
In the weeks following Kim Kardashian's shocking robbery in Paris, safety and security was the top priority for the family in Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Between Kim's emotional recovery, Kendall Jenner's stalker trial and Kylie Jenner's burglary scare, mama Kris Jenner was on a mission to guarantee her children would be protected at all times, no matter what.
"Ever since Robert passed away, it's been a huge responsibility and a weight on my shoulders to know that I'm their only parent, and it's just on me," the 61-year-old explained, adding, "I think I'll finally relax when I feel like everybody's covered 24/7, and then I can breathe again. I just want them to feel safe. I don't even care about myself anymore. I swear to god, I just want them to be safe."
Keep reading for a recap of the episode's most compelling moments.
1. Kris believed Robert Kardashian, Sr. tried to "warn" Kim.
In the aftermath of Kim's robbery, Kris shared a theory that her late ex-husband attempted to contact his daughter before the Paris robbery. "Kim said that she's had her Blackberry for like a decade and she said that morning at 11 o'clock in the morning Paris time her alarm went off," Kris explained to Khloe Kardashian. "She's never set her alarm on her Blackberry ever, the whole time she ever had a Blackberry."
She continued, "The day of Kim's robbery in Paris was also the anniversary of their dad Robert's funeral, and it's crazy because we all believe that when we lose somebody really close to us that they still have a way of communicating if you really pay attention. Right before she was robbed, Kim's Blackberry alarm went off, and it had never gone off. So, maybe that was a warning for Kim."
2. Kim found an offensive Halloween costume inspired by her robbery.
While sitting down to dinner with her family, Kim discovered some people were already making fun of her harrowing experience. "Oh, come on!" she said as she showed her sisters. "Halloween costume of me gagged. It's like a long wig, long hair, big diamond ring."
She then explained why it was so hurtful. "It really is hard when people sometimes don't treat you like you're human and you're going through such a real, raw experience," she said. "It's really traumatizing. I even saw a comment where someone wished I died that night. What evil of a person are you that you would really wish death upon someone? It just really sucks when you're getting judged by the whole world."
3. Kendall didn't want to testify against her stalker.
Kendall was also dealing with a frightening encounter of her own. "Before Kim's robbery, I had someone break into my house," she revealed. "I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself in a good way but now it's like fully flipped." She then explained the scary situation of having the man confront her at her home. In the moment that she was totally "freaking out," the police were eventually called over and the man was arrested.
However, Kendall was nervous and hesitant to testify at the upcoming trial. "I feel really bad," she told Kim. "He's like mentally challenged. It makes me really sad. The thought of even having to see him in court freaks me out and just gives me crazy anxiety."
"But that's not your responsibility," Kim responded. "After Paris, our lives are so different. I can't sleep unless I have four security guards just outside my house. If you don't set the tone for it now, you're literally not going to be able to sleep at night. You're doing the right thing."
In the end, Kendall's family convinced her to stand up for herself. "I'm realizing now that regardless of his mental health that we as a family have to take action and have to protect ourselves," she said. "But I really do hope that he gets the help that he needs."
4. Kim continued to have flashbacks to that night in Paris.
In one heartbreaking scene, Khloe walked in to find Kim crying in her bathroom after a particularly painful memory. "Kim is such a strong, strong woman, but to have a gun held to your head, not knowing what's going to happen to you, that s--t f--ks you up," Khloe said. "I know she's going back to those feelings and the terrifying thoughts. This is going to be an incredibly long journey for her."
Later, Kim told Kris and Kourtney Kardashian she didn't sleep the night before because she had another flashback when Kanye West came home late from his concert. "Like, at three in the morning, he came in and that's the same time the robbery happened," she explained. "After a concert he can't hear that well, so I'm going, 'Hello, hello!' Like, exactly what I did and he's not responding to me because he can't hear me. I'm freaking out in bed and North fell asleep with me, so I'm grabbing her and I'm like, 'Hello! Hello!' and he's not answering me."
Kanye eventually walked into the room and realized Kim was panicking. "I was like 'Hello a--hole!'" Kim said. "Like, we've got to come up with a plan. You have to announce yourself."
5. Kris freaked out over Kylie's potential home invasion.
Kris went into a frenzy when she thought another one her children might be in danger. Kylie called to tell her mom she received an alert that motion detectors had gone off in her master bedroom. Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, who has a background in security, promised he was on the way over to check it out, but Kris still wanted to take control and investigate the situation herself.
"No, you can't even protect yourself," Corey told her firmly. "Let me deal with it. She is not home. It's been issues with the alarm system, but just in case there's not, you stay at home safely because I'm the one that knows how to defend myself. You do not, so let me handle it."
"I think what you don't understand is that these are my kids!" Kris snapped at him. "I'm the only one here in this neighborhood, so if you're really not three or four minutes away, then I'm leaving now!"
Corey told her "chill out" because he had it handled, but that got Kris even more heated. "Don't tell me to chill out! You can't tell somebody when they're having a panic attack to chill out!"
Fortunately, Corey arrived soon after and the police found no evidence of a crime. When he returned, Corey offered to take the task of hiring new security off Kris' plate because she wasn't able to think clearly and rationally in regards to her children. "I swear to you, I know how important your kids are and I know how important you are to me," he said. "I'm going to always treat your kids and protect them just like I would protect you."
6. Kim received a sweet birthday surprise.
The family decided to throw laidback party for Kim at her house to ring in her 36th birthday and also lift her spirits. Everyone decided it would be best to wait outside until she came home instead of jumping out and scaring her even more.
"I am totally surprised. I never get surprised," Kim said. "I always know what's going on. I think it was maybe good for me to see even my brother show up, all my best friends show up at the house where I feel comfortable with lots of security. It's all I want. If anyone wants to know what to get me for a present, just security."
In the midst of her birthday celebration, Kim took a moment to reflect on how the robbery has helped her put life in perspective. "I can't stop thinking about how that night could have left my kids without a mom," she said. "Now, I just want to dedicate my life to my kids so that they have all the great memories like I feel so lucky I had my dad for 22 years."
She added, "I want my kids to have me longer than that."
