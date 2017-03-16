Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have a VIP Movie Date Night in Toronto

Are things getting more serious between The Weeknd and Selena Gomez? Because he has brought her home!
The pop stars, who have been dating for at least two months, are visiting his native Toronto. They were spotted at a screening of Jordan Peele's new comedy film Get Out at a movie theater in the city Wednesday night. A source told E! News exclusively The Weeknd rented out the VIP section for them.
The two were also spotted having lunch together in Toronto at the Thompson Diner at the Thompson hotel Thursday, E! News has learned.
etalk Canada reported that he ordered chicken and waffles and she ate egg whites, shaved ham, potatoes and white toast.
The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Selena went public with their relationship in January, when they were photographed kissing outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.
Weeks later, Selena made their romance Instagram official as the two vacationed in Italy. They also recently visited Paris together and Selena also joined The Weeknd at his concerts in Zurich and Amsterdam.
Selena and The Weeknd have not commented on their romance.
Another source told E! News the two are "doing really good" and "speak and text all the time."
"They are just seeing each other," the source said. "They both didn't expect this to go as fast as it has but its fine by them. They are both happy and have a great connection, physically and mentally."
"They are falling for each other," another inside had told E! News in February, adding that the recording artists have discussed making things exclusive between one another.
The Weeknd has told Selena "how much he cares for her," the source added.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom