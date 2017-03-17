Blonde ambition.
That's exactly what Emily and Haley Ferguson will be showing off when their season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? premieres on Freeform on Monday, March 20, with the fan-favorite Bachelor alum taking over the spinoff series from Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.
E! News has your exclusive first look at the duo's season, which finds Emily and Haley figuring out life on their own...and continuing to make us laugh with their twin-shenanigans along the way.
"After going on Ben & Lauren, we learned so much about ourselves doing things that were really uncomfortable," Haley says in our video above. "And we realized it's time to keep pushing ourselves."
Freeform
So expect to see the 24-year-old duo explore different jobs and attempt to learn what they are good at, including attempting their childhood dream of "being mermaids. So you might get the chance to see us living out that dream," Haley teases.
Of course, the journey is easier said than done, as Emily admits, "I really, really don't want to be an adult. It's been really hard."
Viewers will also see the twins attempt to find their own identities away from each other, something they've struggled with their whole lives as they've done everything together, like compete for the same guy on The Bachelor.
Speaking of that guy, Ben and Lauren are set to make an appearance in the premiere, after their season of Happily Ever After? was the network's highest-rated reality series in three years.
The Twins: Happily Ever After? premieres Monday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on Freeform.