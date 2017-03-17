Blonde ambition.

That's exactly what Emily and Haley Ferguson will be showing off when their season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? premieres on Freeform on Monday, March 20, with the fan-favorite Bachelor alum taking over the spinoff series from Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the duo's season, which finds Emily and Haley figuring out life on their own...and continuing to make us laugh with their twin-shenanigans along the way.

"After going on Ben & Lauren, we learned so much about ourselves doing things that were really uncomfortable," Haley says in our video above. "And we realized it's time to keep pushing ourselves."