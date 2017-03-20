Who's got the pain when they do the mambo?

Well, we've seen many a celebrity over the past 12 years get all sorts of pain from the mambo, the cha-cha, the jive, the foxtrot, the paso doble, the rumba and much more on Dancing With the Stars.

Not to mention be all sorts of pains when the going gets tough. And it is a tough slog, all that practicing every day, the pressure to not disappoint your partner (or not screw up on live TV), the disappointment if the voting public is so obviously not in your corner, the discomfort you might feel if fellow stars are annoyed from the start that you're on the show...

Which is why Dancing With the Stars, in all its formulaic glory, has actually been slyly wonderful at ripping the veil off its contestants, exposing their true colors—their behind-the-scenes personalities, if you will, since they are indeed behind the scenes at times—for all the world to see.

That has worked out great for some people, the ones who we perhaps hadn't heard from in awhile or really didn't know that much about, who ended up charming our socks off, if not winning the show outright, and jump-starting their careers off the floor. And for others...