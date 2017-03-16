Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Ryan Murphy has another new show on FX. Yes, another one! Murphy has set up Pose, an ongoing series, for 2018. According to Deadline, the new drama, set in 1986, will look at life and society in New York City as different scenes began to develop uptown and downtown.
Pose will be executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and written by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Stephen Canals. Murphy is directing the first episode, which will film in New York starting in October. The cast for Pose has yet to be confirmed, but Deadline reports it will likely feature new and unknown names.
For those playing along at home, Murphy already has three shows at the network: Feud, American Horror Story and American Crime Story.
Feud is currently in its first season with Feud: Bette and Joan starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. Season two, Feud: Charles and Diana, has already been ordered and will follow the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
American Horror Story is going into its seventh season and has already been given a go-ahead for season eight. American Crime Story took the Emmys by storm with The People v. O.J. Simpson. Season two, Katrina, is casting now and already has Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick onboard. Murphy and team are already at work on a season about the Gianni Versace murder and a season about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.
To sum it up: Murphy and FX love each other and love you because they keep gifting viewers with fascinating TV. Now, start brainstorming a good 1980s-type character for Sarah Paulson to play on Pose...