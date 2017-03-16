Ryan Murphy has another new show on FX. Yes, another one! Murphy has set up Pose, an ongoing series, for 2018. According to Deadline, the new drama, set in 1986, will look at life and society in New York City as different scenes began to develop uptown and downtown.

Pose will be executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and written by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Stephen Canals. Murphy is directing the first episode, which will film in New York starting in October. The cast for Pose has yet to be confirmed, but Deadline reports it will likely feature new and unknown names.