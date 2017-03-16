Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Former Power Rangers star Ricardo Medina Jr. has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his roommate and faces jail time.
The 38-year-old, who played the Red Wild Force Ranger on the TV series Power Rangers Wild Force in 2002, was arrested and charged last year in the killing of Josh Sutter in 2015. Prosecutors said the two had gotten into an argument about Medina's girlfriend and that their fight turned physical and he fatally stabbed Sutter multiple times with a sword.
Medina entered a plea of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted to using a sword in the killing, he Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Police said in 2015 that authorities were called to the men's home after a fight broke out between Medina and Sutter. They said it had turned physical once Medina and his girlfriend retreated to his bedroom, adding that Sutter then followed them and forced the door open. Police said Medina then proceeded to stab Sutter once in the abdomen with a sword kept next to the door.
The Power Rangers actor then called the police. Sutter was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. After a police investigation, Medina was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He is set to be sentenced on March 30 and faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison. Medina avoided a murder charge that would have fetched a sentence of 26 years to life behind bars.