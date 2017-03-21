NeNe Leakes Takes the E!Q in 42 and Does Not Hold Back, Naturally

As we've all seen on Fashion Police, NeNe Leakes does not hold back.

So when we caught up with her during TCA to quiz her about a few of her favorite things, she kindly humored us—and plowed through 14 questions in 42 seconds!

First of all, if she never had to work again, she'd "probably just shop all damn day."

We feel you, NeNe.

Check out her full E!Q in 42 above. In the meantime, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Fashion Police co-host seems to be doing nothing but work—though at least clothes and style are all part of the business.