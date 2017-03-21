NeNe Leakes Takes the E!Q in 42 and Does Not Hold Back, Naturally

As we've all seen on Fashion Police, NeNe Leakes does not hold back.
So when we caught up with her during TCA to quiz her about a few of her favorite things, she kindly humored us—and plowed through 14 questions in 42 seconds!
First of all, if she never had to work again, she'd "probably just shop all damn day."
We feel you, NeNe.
Check out her full E!Q in 42 above. In the meantime, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Fashion Police co-host seems to be doing nothing but work—though at least clothes and style are all part of the business.
While there are whispers of her potentially returning to RHOA this fall, NeNe's been keeping busy with her signature clothing line, available on HSN.com; making appearances; showing off the wares from Swagg Boutique in Atlanta; and shooting Fashion Police after every major red carpet event (next up, Met Gala!), where she dishes out her no-nonsense opinions on the night's best and worst looks.
"Just looking at this clearly says the thirst is real, honey," NeNe said last month in calling out Gabrielle Union's Oscars after-party dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. "When you look at somebody like Gabrielle in a dress like this, you say to yourself, 'Honey, just stick to what you know.' OK, because this is not your arena."
Oh, but in telling it like it is, Nene has found hers.
