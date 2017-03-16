And Kendall isn't alone, there's been multiple celebrity burglaries in recent months. Earlier this year, $175,000 worth of property was stolen from Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills home. And Nick Young and Alanis Morissette are among the latest burglary victims as well.

While discussing the recent string of robberies, Lt. Todd Handle of the San Fernando Valley Knock Knock Task Force explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "It's usually a lone individual trying to service their addiction. This is different. This is organized crime."

And he said that Instagram could play a role in the crimes, "If you are Instagramming that you are out of the country enjoying the weather in another part of the world, that can help [them]."