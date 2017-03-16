Kendall Jenner called the police in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A source tells E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left her Hollywood Hills home around noon on Wednesday and came back to her house at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. Kendall didn't realize anything was wrong until she went into her bedroom after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
That's when she noticed some of her jewelry was missing and the 21-year-old model "called the cops, who responded quickly."
And Kendall isn't alone, there's been multiple celebrity burglaries in recent months. Earlier this year, $175,000 worth of property was stolen from Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills home. And Nick Young and Alanis Morissette are among the latest burglary victims as well.
While discussing the recent string of robberies, Lt. Todd Handle of the San Fernando Valley Knock Knock Task Force explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "It's usually a lone individual trying to service their addiction. This is different. This is organized crime."
And he said that Instagram could play a role in the crimes, "If you are Instagramming that you are out of the country enjoying the weather in another part of the world, that can help [them]."
Take a look at the E! News video above to get all the latest details on Kendall's burglary!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.