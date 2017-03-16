It's been one year since the last Bachelorette star, JoJo Fletcher, met the man she chose to spend the rest of her life with.

Months later, she gave her final rose to sports commentator Jordan Rodgers on the season 12 finale and accepted his proposal. They now live together in Dallas. While they have not set a wedding date, the two appear to still be going strong.

"Exactly one year ago today I met the rest of my life" Jordan wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a photo of them kissing on the show. "if I could do it all over again I would've kissed her straight out of the limo! (...and used a bit more hairspray) Love this one @joelle_fletcher."