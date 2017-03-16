Mama June Is Down to 199 Lbs., Wants to Fix Her "Titties"

Losing weight was only the beginning of Mama June's makeover.

In an exclusive sneak preview from WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot (airing Friday at 10 p.m.), the 37-year-old reality star meets with a plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel G. Kolder, M.D., to discuss the next steps of her total body transformation. "When I started losing the weight, I weighed over 450 lbs.," Mama June says. "I had the gastric sleeve [surgery] and lost 160 lbs."

Mama June wants to make a number of changes to her body. "The skin started hanging here," she says, pointing to the excess flab on her arms. Jiggling her stomach, she laughs and adds, "This is all scar tissue from having four youngins." While she's at it, she also wants to get a breast augmentation. As she laughingly explains, "My titties are sagging after having four kids."