Our mouths dropped after we saw how much weight "Mama June" Shannon had lost during her WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot.

But we can't help but wonder: Did she actually do it for herself or was it all for money and fame?

Well, E! News exclusively spoke to the reality star's estranged daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell who revealed what she thinks is the real reason Mama June went through with the surgery.

"I think she did it just to be more famous," she told us. "I don't think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery."