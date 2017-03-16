Ryan Reynolds Describes the Nightmare That Is Flying With Children

Don't expect Ryan Reynolds to sugar coat his feelings on fatherhood.

As the author of tweets like " I watched Frozen without my 2-year-old this morning," the Golden Globe nominee certainly knows how to take the highs and lows of being a dad in stride.

However, there are some things he'd rather just not do with his two young daughters, James and Ines—including buckling into a seat on an airplane.

"I've always had empathy for parents especially like [during] flying," he said during an interview on Good Morning America Thursday. "Before I had kids, I was always like, 'God, that's hard.' You can see [the parents are] sweating and the'yre nervous because their kids are yelling and everyone's mad at them."