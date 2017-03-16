Why Amy Schumer Is Thanking Her Haters

Amy Schumer isn't letting the haters get her down. In fact, they're doing just the opposite.

The comedienne released The Leather Special on Netflix earlier this month and whether you loved it or hated it, she's thankful for your feedback.

However, she took to Instagram to question the media about their focus on the negative reviews, but instead of fighting her critics, she did something completely different...

"I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it," she began. "I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that. I am embarrassed for the 'journalists' who report on trolls activities as if it's news. It's indicative of administration right now."