Inside Rachel Lindsay's First Night as The Bachelorette

Hose down the driveway, it's time for the arrivals!

Just a few days after unexpectedly meeting four of her suitors during the After the Final Rose ceremony, Rachel Lindsay has officially started filming her season of The Bachelorette. And franchise creator Mike Fleiss is giving Bachelor Nation an inside look at the first day of filming on Twitter.

"Lights, cameras, limos," he captioned a somewhat blurry photo of Rachel inside a—you guessed it!—limo on Thursday morning.