Inside Rachel Lindsay's First Night as The Bachelorette

Hose down the driveway, it's time for the arrivals!
Just a few days after unexpectedly meeting four of her suitors during the After the Final Rose ceremony, Rachel Lindsay has officially started filming her season of The Bachelorette. And franchise creator Mike Fleiss is giving Bachelor Nation an inside look at the first day of filming on Twitter.
"Lights, cameras, limos," he captioned a somewhat blurry photo of Rachel inside a—you guessed it!—limo on Thursday morning.
Lights, cameras, limos... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/gT14eI2NEO— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 16, 2017
Fleiss was quick to gush over the franchise's new leading lady, tweeting, "I think
@TheRachLindsay will be one of the Top 3 Bachelorettes of all time. She is wonderful!!!"
As Fleiss continued sharing photos from night one, he gave Bachelor Nation a look at the calm before the storm, with snaps of the iconic backyard, the control room (where eagle-eyed fans will notice the reserved seating for Dr. Selden, the show's psychologist) and Rachel alongside host Chris Harrison and Fleiss himself as she awaited the limo arrivals of her suitors in the house's driveway.
Almost time pic.twitter.com/IQbxd6OWgx— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 17, 2017
15 minutes til limos... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/AL1w99hTD9— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 17, 2017
Let's do it!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Sf6pcE8igY— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 17, 2017
But nothing was as exciting as his final tweet of the night. Why? One word: "Dudes." Fleiss' last snapshot was of a good number of Rachel's new suitors, mingling and enjoying a drink with one another in the living room. It all looks so cordial, you'd almost forget they're all there to win over the heart of one woman!
Dudes... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Fh6mkL79gF— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 17, 2017
We wonder if the four men who awkwardly introduced themselves to Rachel in front of a live audience during the After the Final Rose special got a second chance at making a first impression. Demario decided to spring two plane tickets to Las Vegas to elope and an engagement ring on the 31-year-old lawyer, while Blake attempted to banter. Another suitor Eric started dancing with Rachel, and Dean thought it was a good idea to say he was "ready to go black" and never planned on going back.
Rachel's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.