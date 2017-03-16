There's no place Hollywood won't touch with a knife, fillers or lasers…except one.

When it comes to the neck and décolleté area, you'll be hard pressed to find a certified professional who will dare come close to snipping important arteries, nerves and nodes in that area. Perhaps that's why a cardinal rule of skin care is to moisturize your neck and chest area—something young people often forget. Besides the skin around your eyes, your neck can be one of the first places that'll show aging.