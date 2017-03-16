So about that time when your partner was required to be a dick and wear a dick...

On an episode of HBO's Girls late last month, The Americans actor Matthew Rhys guest starred as a womanizing, prize-winning writer who gains Lena Dunham's Hannah's trust and then attempts to seduce her ever so charmingly...by abruptly exposing himself. The Welsh star wore a prosthetic penis for the scene.

"He said he was gonna do that and I was like, 'Who are you sleeping with?' Like, 'Who do you have sex with on the show?' and he was like, 'Well it's not quite like that,'" Rhys' real-life partner and The Americans co-star Keri Russellrecalled, in an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday.

"And then there was the whole thing where he got to choose his own [prosthetic penis]," the actress continued. "But he's in such an awkward position, like 'If I choose a giant one, people are gonna be like, 'What a dick.'' So he's like, 'I just like let someone else do it.'"