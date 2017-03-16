Reese Witherspoon Workshops Ideas for a Legally Blonde Sequel

Start practicing your bend and snap.

Reese Witherspoon appeared on The Late Late Show Wednesday, where she told host James Corden she would love star in another Legally Blonde movie. "I think it would be kind of cool to see her 15 years later. Like, what's she doing now? What do you think? I don't know. But I need a good idea," she said. Corden suggested her character, Elle Woods, could be the first female president of the United States. "She could, yeah," the actress said. "She could be a Supreme Court Justice, or she could be a really great, powerful attorney—or she could be in prison!"

"She could be anything," Witherspoon added. "I don't know!"