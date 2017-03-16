Reese Witherspoon Workshops Ideas for a Legally Blonde Sequel

Reese Witherspoon appeared on The Late Late Show Wednesday, where she told host JamesCorden she would love star in another Legally Blonde movie. "I think it would be kind of cool to see her 15 years later. Like, what's she doing now? What do you think? I don't know. But I need a good idea," she said. Corden suggested her character, Elle Woods, could be the first female president of the United States. "She could, yeah," the actress said. "She could be a Supreme Court Justice, or she could be a really great, powerful attorney—or she could be in prison!"
"She could be anything," Witherspoon added. "I don't know!"
Corden was tickled by the possibility of bringing the cast back together for round three. "Why isn't this film happening?" he wondered. "What do we have to do to get this film over the line?"
Witherspoon's co-stars Mary Lynn Rajskub and Luke Wilson asked the same question when they appeared on Corden's show in 2015. They might want to make a third film just to save their reputation after Legally Blonde 2 made Entertainment Weekly's list of worst sequels ever made. "That's why we need to do three," Wilson argued at the time, "to bring everybody back."
Reunion talks aren't just talks, either. The cast really wants to reunite on the big screen.
As Witherspoon told E! News' Marc Malkin in January, it's not an impossibility. "We've thought about it," she said "I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we'll do it."
"It's a good time to do it," she added. "I think women need that kind of positivity right now."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.