She did it her way. As Michele said, the new music is "different in a lot of ways."

"I really went back to my roots with this album and I really used the women that I grew up listening to, like Barbra Streisand and Céline Dion, as real lampposts for the basis of the power of this album," she said. "I just didn't try to sound like anyone other than myself. No one wanted me to change my voice. If it's theatrical, it's theatrical. If it's dramatic, it's dramatic. It's me."

While she didn't get to consult with her powerhouse idols while making Places, she hopes to have Streisand and Dion's blessing. "Anytime that I've ever met either one of them, they've both been incredibly kind to me. The last time I saw Celine, I bumped into her outside of a hotel," the songstress recalled. "She didn't know who I was and she just was like, 'You look beautiful!' Like, out of nowhere, so I was like, 'Oh my God—my day is made.' Heaven."