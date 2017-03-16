Is this eligible for the 2017 Tony Awards?

James Corden assembled his his Crosswalk Theater Company at the intersection of Beverly Blvd. and Genesee Ave. in L.A. Wednesday for a special performance on The Late Late Show.

"Gather round. You're probably wondering why I'm holding this rose. The reason I am holding this rose is the production we will be performing is a tale as old as time, a song as old as rhyme. We will be performing Beauty and the Beast!" he said. "When choosing our next production, I wanted to make sure we were challenged even further as a cast." To do that, Corden asked three of the live-action film's stars—Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Dan Stevens—to join the cast.