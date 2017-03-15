Oh, my god, Bachelor Nation, look at this photo.

As the countdown continues for the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Nick Viall and his dancing partner Peta Murgatroyd headed to the studios for more rehearsals.

At the same time, the pair got a special visit from two of their biggest fans.

In photos seen on social media, Vanessa Grimaldi was able to attend today's rehearsal along with Peta's baby boy.

"FINALLY we can all be together #TeamBabyGotBach is here & we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday @DancingABC #TeamNickandVanessa," Peta shared on Twitter. Nick added, "TEAM BABY GOT BACH is ready for Monday night!! #teambabygotbach #DWTS #TheBachelor."