With every relationship come the butterflies, the PDA and, inevitably, the urge to dress ever so slightly different for every beau you have. Right?

Maybe your new guy is a little sportier than your last, which means you may rush out to grab a pair of Stan Smiths before your next date.

Maybe your man loves you in green so you take yourself on a mini shopping spree for all things emerald.

But it's also a two-way street, you know? There are plenty of instances where guys start rocking looks just for their lady loves.

Regardless of who's swapping their signature uniforms for their significant other, it's always an interesting case study into a deeper dynamic in a relationship.

This brings us to our current conundrum: has Selena Gomez been switching up her style since dating The Weeknd? Let's investigate…