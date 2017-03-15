ABC
Sorry Chris Harrison, but Neil Lane may have just provided the most dramatic moment of the season.
Just two short days ago, fans watched Nick Viall propose to Vanessa Grimaldi with a stunning engagement ring that was estimated to cost $100,000.
But in true Bachelor Nation fashion, some fans couldn't help but notice something interesting about the bling.
As first pointed out by Claudia Oshry better known on Instagram as @GirlWithNoJob, that ring is the same one Robby Hayes picked to propose to JoJo Fletcher.
"I bring six rings and over the years, over the 9 years, some are the same, some have changed settings or are re-designed, and some are totally new," Neil shared with People when responding to the speculation. "The most important thing is for a ring to speak to the particular man and to the woman he is in love with."
The jewelry designer continued, "If a ring doesn't speak to one person, then it wasn't meant to be. If that particular ring wasn't meant to find a home with JoJo, but rather spoke to Nick and Vanessa, then that's the way it should be. It's found its home."
After The Bachelor finale aired Monday night, E! News learned more about why Nick chose the engagement ring that is estimated to be four carats.
"It's a traditional ring with an old-fashioned feel. It's got an old-soul–it's classic and elegant," a source shared with us. "He chose it because that's what he thinks of her."
To make things a little less dramatic, JoJo never accepted Robby's ring as she stopped him before he could get on one knee and propose.
She would ultimately say yes to a proposal from Jordan Rodgers. And yes, they are still happily together.